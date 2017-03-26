One person killed & over a dozen injured in U.S. nightclub shooting

Several of the victims in Cincinnati had life-threatening injuries, WLWT-TV reported on its website, quoting Neudigate, who said hundreds of people were in the nightclub at the time of shooting.

Nine of the victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where spokeswoman Kelly Martin said one person was in critical condition, three were serious and four were stable.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The nightclub where the Cincinnati shooting incident happened is a popular hangout place for young people from around the region.

Neudigate, who has worked in the police department for over two decades, said Sunday’s shooting was the worst he has witnessed. This is the second nightclub shooting in the United States in a year.

The suspects were at large and police do not have good descriptions of them, in part because witnesses were reluctant to co-operate, Williams told WCPO.

“We’ve got a really large scene at multiple hospitals”, he said of the victims. She said another person was injured leaving the scene, not from a gunshot, and came to Mercy Health-West Hospital later in the morning.

