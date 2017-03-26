One Plus 3T Midnight Black Special Edition Launched In India

The phone features the same specs as the standard 3T, but comes in an exclusive Midnight Black colourway, with a subtle colette logo on the rear. The smartphone maker announced that it would launch a new Midnight Black Limited Edition OnePlus 3T in India on 31 March at 1600 Hrs.

OnePlus originally launched their first flagship smartphone in Sandstone Black.

The original OnePlus 3T carried only gold and gunmetal colors. As such, OnePlus chose to delay the release of a black OnePlus 3T, instead going with Gunmetal and Soft Gold as the smartphone’s initial color options. The company’s blog reads, “This limited edition of the OnePlus 3T is hewed out of the same space-grade aluminium that lent the original OnePlus 3 and 3T devices their class and durability”.

According to Pei, it took more than 30 variations to finally get it right, but the company is now finally releasing the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black.

If you weren’t among the lucky 250 who got one, the good news is that more stock of the colette-branded 3T will go on sale in Europe and North America at a later date. Well they did end up achieving that as te Midnight Black has an anti-fingerprint coating. It features an all-black aluminum finish that’s a bold departure from what OnePlus normally does with its phones. However, it also seems that the official store will have the Midnight Black version in limited quantities.

The OnePlus 3T Colette Edition had only 250 units produced and considering how hot the standard model has been in the market ever since it was released late a year ago, Colette Paris only needed a few seconds to sell all available units.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 4 rumors put the storage options of the upcoming phone at 64GB and 128GB, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.