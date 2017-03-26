OnePlus 3 And OnePlus 3T Get The Google Assistant

“This all adds up to great news for attackers, who can rely on the fact that large numbers of vulnerable Android devices exist in the wild”.

More than 99 percent of all malware designed for mobile devices targets Android devices, Olaf Pursche, Head of Communications at AV-TEST explains in the F-Secure State of Cyber Security 2017.

According to The Verge, it has officially announced that the first developer preview of Android O has a broad range of new features. While the public version of Android O won’t be released until later this year, it’s possible for anyone with the right hardware to download and try out Android O right now.

If there is one aspect of Android that is better than iOS, it would be custom ringtones in which while a bit tricky, is still many times easier than creating custom ringtones for iOS devices. The new app-defined categories for notification content give the user a more fine-grained control over different kinds of notifications for an app rather than managing all the app’s notifications together.

Critical notifications can also now sport a specific background colour, to really stand out from the crowd. Your solutions? Either use a third-party app that identifies as a ringtone app, or manually copy files to /sdcard/Notifications or /sdcard/Ringtones then reboot your phone to see them show in the sound selector.

Android is coming with its new adventure that will provide users with even better battery life, particularly when it comes to standby battery life. But now with Android O, all Android mobiles will boast the ability to multitask with video. Also, the update adds the much-needed fingerprint gestures to the phone, i.e., you can simply swipe down on the fingerprint scanner to pull down the notification bar. So Google wanted to open enrollment into Android O through Android Beta.

High quality bluetooth Audio codecs.

However, the process to bring those updates through to manufacturers still has room for improvement. That’s an odd OTA, that rather downgrades the OS version than upgrade it.