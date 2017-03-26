Only 17% of Americans support ‘Trumpcare’ in new poll

Democratic leaders are unified against the bill while some conservative Republicans have criticized it for not doing enough to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the measure familiarly known as Obamacare which was passed in 2010 and was the signature domestic achievement of former President Barack Obama.

“Replacing Obamacare will come with a price for elected representatives who vote to scrap it, say many Americans, who clearly feel their health is in peril under the Republican alternative”, said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “Do you approve or disapprove of this Republican health care plan?” – did not go into specifics of the plan.

The poll also found that respondents disapproved of President Donald Trump’s handling of health care as an issue: 61 percent disapproved, compared to 29 percent who approved and 10 percent who did not know or had no answer.

The poll may increase pressure on the GOP, which has struggled to agree on a single piece of health care legislation to repeal and/or replace the ACA.

Even among Republicans, backing for the plan is lukewarm.

Almost half of voters, or 46%, say they will be less likely to vote for their U.S. senator or representative if he or she votes to replace Obamacare with the Republican health care plan. Comparatively, only 15 percent of respondents said they felt “very favorable” about the measure. 47 percent of swing voters responded “not much impact, ” and only 12 percent of the independents expected a “positive impact”.

The poll was conducted between March 16 to 21 by calling 1,056 people over cell phones and landline phones.

By somewhat smaller margins, voters are also opposed to eliminating the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (79 percent to 17 percent), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (70 percent to 25 percent), and the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities (66 percent to 27 percent).