According to an official statement, the company’s Q3 revenue amounted to $9.3 billion on the back of earnings of 69 cents per share.

Total Cloud and On-Premise Software Revenues were US$7.4 billion, up 4% from the year before. The growth was likely helped by Oracle’s $9.3 billion NetSuite acquisition previous year, since this is the first quarter after the closing of the deal.

“The hyper-growth we continue to experience in the cloud has rapidly driven both our SaaS and PaaS businesses to scale”, said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz in prepared remarks with the earnings release. Oracle’s total profit for the quarter was roughly $2.2 billion, up from about $2.1 billion.

“Q3 SaaS/PaaS [software as-a-service/platform as-a-service] revenue was boosted by the NetSuite contribution and Saas/PaaS growth was slightly down on the 81 per cent growth of Q2”. Total cloud revenues, including IaaS, were Dollars 1.19 billion, up 62 percent from a year ago.

Sales of the company’s cloud-computing software and platform service rose almost 62% to US$1.19bil (RM5.28bil), while its software licensing business fell almost 16%. Oracle had closed up 0.6% to 43.04 on the stock market today.

CEO Mark Hurd said it is “just a matter of when” to pass Salesforce in cloud revenue. “Many Oracle workloads now run ten times faster in the Oracle cloud versus the Amazon cloud”, Ellison said, adding that Oracle can run bigger instances of its database than other clouds and then claiming that “It also costs less to run Oracle workloads in the Oracle cloud than the Amazon cloud”.

Likewise, Ellison took more shots at Amazon Web Services, which he had singled out at the annual Oracle OpenWorld conference last fall.

“Generation two of Oracle’s IaaS cloud now has the ability to run customers’ largest databases, something that is impossible to do using AWS”. Gen 2 of Oracle IaaS also delivers ultra high database performance and form caller reliability in the cloud.

The company forecast current-quarter earnings of 78 cents United States to 82 cents USA per share and revenue to grow between negative one per cent and positive two per cent. “I expect that our total Saas and PaaS gross margin will continue to trend toward 80% over time”.

