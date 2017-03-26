Orange Is the New Black’s Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married

The actress Wednesday her longtime partner Lauren Morelli on Saturday (25Mar17) surrounded by family and friends in a ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, People reports.

Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony, according to the magazine, and their music choice was flawless for pop music fans – their recessional was “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan and their reception entrance jam was Justin Bieber’s “Baby“.

Wiley and Morelli met each other on the set of hit Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black”, where Wiley was starring as Poussey Washington and Morelli was writing her lines.

Beth Helmstetter Events planned the “colorful, confetti-themed” wedding, which was created to be “non-traditional”.

The happy couple, who each donned white, custom-made ensembles from Christian Siriano, walked down the aisle to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It“, and also grooved to “Baby” by Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart Weddings reported.

It’s official: Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are married!

Their first dance as wives was highlighted by a blast of confetti.

Samira, 29, shared the selfie with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, and simply captioned it: “Yes”.

The pair got engaged in October 2016 after Morelli proposed to the actress in Palm Springs. Morelli divorced her husband of two years in 2014 after realizing she was gay while shooting the show. I didn’t know she was as ready as she was.

“Samira became my outlet”, Morelli told Out magazine in December, “and through that process I fell in love with her”.

After finding comfort in Samira on set, she fell in love, and the couple later went public with their relationship. “Being with her felt too good to be true”.