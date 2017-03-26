Oscar victor Brie Larson to play America’s first female presidential candidate

It seems only right, then, that the actress has chosen to portray Victoria Woodhull – the first female United States presidential candidate at a time when women didn’t even have the vote.

Woodhull was the first woman to seek the US presidency. She was a women’s rights activist and suffragist who could not even vote for herself on Election Day (women were not able to vote until 1920). A proud rebel and non-conformist, Victoria Woodhull was also known for publishing a radical newsletter called Woodhull and Claflin’s Weekly with her sister, whom she also called upon to jump-start the first woman-run stock brokerage company circa 1900. She lost to Republican Ulysses S. Grant. Lloyd Braun and Andrew Mittman, and Anne Woodward will be the executive producer.

Oscar-winner Brie Larson is to star in – and produce – a film about the first female White House candidate. Larson’s managed by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Kopit by Mindframe Films & Management.

The role suits Larson, who not only participated in January’s Women’s March, but has also been an outspoken advocate for Planned Parenthood and sexual assault victims. “I think there’s a whole lot that goes on in between for us to explore”, she told the BBC. She recently wrapped production on her directorial debut “Unicorn Store“, in which she stars opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Joan Cusack, and has “The Glass Castle” ready for release this fall.