Over 100 Policemen suspended after UP CM Yogi Adityanath surprise visits

Adityanath also asked officials to ensure a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard, official sources said.

The newly elected Chief Minister of the country’s largest state, Adityanath on Wednesday said, “UP will be the state which our honourable Prime Minister has dreamt of, a corruption-free state, a state free of anarchy”. With this Yogi introduced a new style of governance in the state. The state just went through the assembly polls leading to the fall of the ruling government of the former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and giving majority to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The directive was issued to all Superintendents of Police by the state police chief and Principal Secretary Debashish Panda hours after Yogi Adityanath assumed office.

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs in Uttar Pradesh to not interfere in the administration of the new government, during a meeting with them at his residence on Thursday morning. When the BJP form the government in UP, his name came to the race of CM along with union ministers Rajnath Singh, Manoj Sinha and others. Yogi Adityanath has not spared the bureaucrats either. To call Yogi controversial is an understatement. Largely, politicians and close bureaucrats.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation soon swung into action and sealed nine meat shops in the state capital. He also directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused and initiate strict action against the guilty.

During his visit, he interacted with the officers and took stock of the work practices at a police station. He also said that needs of 90 per cent people were fulfilled through police stations and tehsils and hence these places should be monitored specially.