The minister will make his backing public in an interview in Friday’s edition of Ouest France newspaper.

Macron was seen winning the presidency by beating Le Pen in the May 7 runoff with 65 percent of the vote to 35 percent for the National Front leader, unchanged from two weeks ago.

PARIS Emmanuel Macron is set to win the first round of the French general election in four weeks time, BVA pollsters said, becoming the latest survey team to put the independent centrist ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen for the first time.

Le Drian, a close ally of Hollande, joined two members of the Socialist government – biodiversity minister Barbara Pompili and Bernard Poignant, a close adviser to the French head of state – in announcing their endorsement to the centrist front-runner.

Seventy-four percent of voters said they would go to the polling station for the first round of voting in April. (In Motion!) previous year to prepare his independent presidential candidacy.

Meanwhile, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon saw his share of the vote rise to 13.5 percent, surpassing for the first time the score for the ruling Socialists candidate Benoit Hamon at 12.5 percent.

Polls suggest Hamon, who won the leftist primary in January, has no chance of advancing to the presidential runoff.

Macron has promised to renew France’s political elite, who are seen by many ordinary people as too concerned with their own status and perks.

Macron says, if elected, his government would consist of only 15 ministers, a mix of political figures from the left and the right and others from civil society groups and business.