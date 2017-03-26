Packers sign cornerback Davon House and re-sign linebacker Jordan Tripp

All of that happened in three days.

The Packers have been busy in free agency, both in signing players and releasing them. “I’m not really anxious about free agency because I really want to be back here”. “Sometimes you just know, like you just feel it”. Might that be a response to Aaron Rodgers’ year-end entreaty that the Packers “reload” the roster and go “all-in”? House adds some much-needed depth and a theoretical veteran presence.

The Packers have signed only one unrestricted free agent, tight end Martellus Bennett. Shields did not play after he suffered a Week 1 concussion last season.

Davon House is returning to Green Bay after a two-year hiatus. Apparently, Thompson doesn’t believe in paying a premium at the offensive guard position, because he could have negotiated agreeably with Lang, who was coming off a four-year, $20.8 million contract extension. After taking the money and running to Jacksonville, a reunion with the Packers was an obvious fit for House this time around.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, Jones signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with incentives that could push the total value to $5 million.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported thone-yearar deal between House and the Packers. There are also second-year guards Kyle Murphy and Lucas Patrick, but either would represent a significant drop-off as a starter. Now 27, he started all 16 games for the Jaguars in 2015 but was benched early last season by coach Gus Bradley.

The Minnesota Vikings signed free agent defensive end Datone Jones, the team announced. Elliott signed with Green Bay as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Toledo in 2014, and has played in 38 regular season games over the last three seasons.

Robey-Coleman said Monday afternoon he hadn’t “heard anything official” on Minnesota’s interest in him.