Pak-Afghan border fencing has commenced: Army Chief

Pakistan has begun fencing of its borders with Afghanistan.

COAS was visiting the troops garrisoned at Pak-Afghan border areas in Mohmand and Orakzai Agency.

“Additional technical surveillance” was also being deployed, he said.

Pakistan says it has started building a fence along the Afghan border in areas where it says militants have launched cross-border attacks, a move that could worsen tensions with Afghanistan, which has never accepted the colonial-era frontier.

Officials familiar with the plan said that fencing would be done at selective places and it would be augmented by a robust border patrolling, radar and border surveillance equipment.

Security officials have always been complaining that the Pakistani militants, who have escaped as a result of military operations, now operate from the Afghan soil of the border.

More than 60 such forts had already been built while work on others was in progress, officials said.

The Afghan government has never recognized the border, which runs through the Pashtun heartland, diluting the power of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group on both sides.

COAS was given detailed briefing about the border security arrangements, cross border terrorist threat and recent terrorist attacks from across on the Pakistani posts.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army shall employ all resources required for the defence of the motherland and safety and security of the peace loving tribes.

The Army Chief on his visit stated that, he feels proud of the great sacrifices rendered by the security forces and people of Pakistan in their effort to purge the country from elements causing malice.

He hailed the successful intelligence-based operation leading to the killing of five terrorists including high value Duran, and the martyrdom of Major Mudassar and two soldiers during the operation.

He also said that mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) is in the best national interest.