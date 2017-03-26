Pakistan elect to bowl against West Indies

On the expected lines, Sarfraz Ahmed likes to chase and there was no surprise when he elected to field first. West Indies vs Pakistan check out for more updates in this page. If want to catch the action online, free live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

West Indies toured the UAE to play Pakistan previous year, but lost all their six matches across the two shorter formats of the game.

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite was happy to bat first and confident of making up for the disappointment of a 3-0 loss to Pakistan the last time the two sides met in this format, in UAE late previous year.

Sarfraz said that it was an “advantage” for the players as they are well-prepared, given they just finished playing the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Moreover, there are players like Kamran Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad, who were included in the side after their brilliant performances in the PSL.

The Pakistan management will be looking to alter their playing eleven and the two openers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were charged by the anti-corruption committee in PSL and they need a replacement.

E Lewis, CAK Walton†, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, KA Pollard, R Powell, CR Brathwaite*, JO Holder, SP Narine, S Badree, KOK Williams. All eyes would be on Brathwaite, who is yet to fire after that epic World Twenty20 final against England.

“It’s an important series and the first match will set a tone for the series”. The pitch will suit the batsmen and there are chances of rain in the afternoon but not threatning to dampen the match.