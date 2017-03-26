Pakistan to observe 10th Earth Hour today

The Philippines has been championing the switch-off since 2008 and has topped global participation records from 2009 to 2012-earning it the title of Earth Hour Hero Country.

Pakistan joins the world community today in observing Earth Hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm aims at creating awareness for energy conservation, climate change, and global warming.

The Empire State Building and United Nations headquarters in NY joined other iconic buildings and monuments around the world plunging into darkness for sixty minutes on Saturday to mark Earth Hour and draw attention to climate change.

This year, people are also encouraged to “go dark” on their Facebook page.

Around the world, World Wildlife Fund for Nature’s Earth Hour was celebrated by turning off non-essential lights and appliances for an hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. In addition to households and businesses, over 400 iconic landmarks including the Opera House in Sydney, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, the Empire State Building in NY and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, also went dark during the hour.

A “Going Green” martini sold at the Fairmont Washington, D.C. hotel will donate all profits to the World Wildlife Fund.

Earth Hour was initially launched in 2007 as a global movement of solidarity for climate action. Aside from turning off lights, we are inviting you to pray the Holy Rosary while tuned in to Radio Veritas.

Earth Day may be in April, but some Carrboro residents are getting a head start.

As well as the big switch off, people are kicking off Earth Hour in various ways including a pedal-powered cinema night arranged by Exeter University students on Gylly beach and a musical display at the Senedd.

When asked if Earth Hour connects with Carrboro’s values, Zucchino said that if there’s one place in the whole state he would predict an event like this to occur, it would be Chapel Hill and Carrboro.