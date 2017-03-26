Pakistan to observe Earth hour today

A “Going Green” martini sold at the Fairmont Washington, D.C. hotel will donate all profits to the World Wildlife Fund. Lights will be voluntarily switched off from 8:30 to 9:00 PM from buildings, reports 24 News HD.

While switching off lights and unessential devices does result in substantial energy savings and reduction in carbon dioxide levels, that is not the only motive of Earth Hour. With the historic Paris Agreement on climate change now in force, there’s never been a more crucial time to show strong public support for efforts to stem climate change.

“Now everybody is aware of our largest global movement for the environment Earth Hour“.

Haven-O’Donnell has been diligently working to get more community members involved and hopes to turn off the street lights for 2018’s Earth Hour.

Denver International Airport will also dim the lights on “Blucifer”, the famed mustang statute that welcomes drivers making their way to departure gates.

Switching off lights and electrical appliances during the Earth Hour initiative this year, Delhi saved around 290 MW of power, the capital’s distribution companies (discoms) announced on Sunday. It was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. If you want to do something on the easier or smaller side you can update your profile picture on Facebook to reflect your Earth Hour support or you can join the Facebook event. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also said that Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considers climate change as one of the top national priorities.

“This is more than past year when Delhi had saved around 230 MW”, a spokesperson of power major BSES said here. Natural disasters are happening more and more frequently.

“If all of us can find ways to save energy and reduce consumption of fossil fuel, then it will significantly reduce our emissions of greenhouse gasses, and that could slow down global warming”, he said.

But the most important question is are we doing enough? REUTERS/Issei Kato A combination photo shows the Sydney Harbour Bridge before and during the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour in Sydney, Australia, March 25, 2017.