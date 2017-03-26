Palace urges public to observe Earth Hour

For a decade now, people across the globe have been turning off their lights at 8:30 p.m. every March 25 for Earth Hour.

Some of those policies, Das said, include China’s push to invest in renewable energy, India’s pledge for more solar power, Spain’s insistence on fulfilling the commitments in the Paris agreement and the fact that United States had more people in the renewable energy sector than in the fossil fuel industry previous year.

Organizer Anuj Mathur told Reuters news agency, “This is for our society, this is for the well-being of our planet and this is something we need to give to our kids, to our generation”.

To inspire more people to act, this year the Earth Hour movement is also inviting supporters to show their commitment to the cause on their Facebook timelines, in parallel to the lights out rolling across skylines.

Emblematic buildings and monuments will be in the dark today, including the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Colosseum in Rome, the Pyramids of Egypt, the Sydney Opera House and the Eiffel Tower. The theme for the current year is “Shine a Light on Climate Change”. The Earth Hour celebrations were conducted all over the world and made the impact that was required!

The Executive Mayor of CoJ, councillor Herman Mashaba, stated that the city is committed to the Earth Hour initiative and encouraged residents to be mindful of their own carbon footprint.

After 10 years of the world’s first Earth Hour in Sydney, WWF’s landmark movement has seen unprecedented developments taking place in the battle against climate change.

“Especially now that we have a president who denies climate change and seems determined to roll back on any sort of environmental protection, the timing is ideal”, Zucchino said. If you want to do something on the easier or smaller side you can update your profile picture on Facebook to reflect your Earth Hour support or you can join the Facebook event.