Palestinian President rewards ousted United Nations official with country’s highest honor

She also called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “to do what is right, reinstate the ESCWA report and undertake serious and concrete measures to hold Israel accountable for its persistent violations of worldwide law and human rights”.

A senior United Nations official resigned on Friday over the withdrawal of a report accusing Israel of imposing an “apartheid regime” on Palestinians, saying “powerful member states” pressured the world body and its chief with “vicious attacks and threats”.

She described the report as “the first of its kind”, adding that it “concludes scientifically and according to global law that Israel has established an apartheid regime”.

The commission published a report on Wednesday (15 March) branding Israel an “apartheid state” in what is the first time a United Nations body had levelled racism charges against the country.

U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley speaks after her first Security Council meeting, February 16, 2017. “Therefore, we call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to do what is right, reinstate the ESCWA report and undertake serious and concrete measures to hold Israel accountable for its persistent violations of global law and human rights. This is about the secretary-general having the authority to manage the organization in a way that is done effectively and can deliver on its goals”.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Sunday that President Mahmoud Abbas informed Rima Khalaf by phone that she would receive the Palestine Medal of the Highest Honor in recognition of her “courage and support” for the Palestinian people. The US also demanded the report be withdrawn.

Over the weekend, Palestinian leaders condemned the United Nations for scrapping the ESCWA report, and accused Guterres of giving in to politically motivated intimidation.

“We in Jordan view worldwide reports about what the Palestinian people are being subjected to, from daily restrictions to injustice, as something that is in their interest”, he said.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon called the report an “attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East by creating a false analogy is despicable and constitutes a blatant lie”.