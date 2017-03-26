Palmer bemoans tough weekend after disappointing qualifying

The 26-year-old finished last in qualifying and will start from the back row of the grid in Melbourne for the 2017 season-opener.

Palmer will start Sunday’s race ahead of Stroll in 19th due to a grid penalty for the Canadian after his heavy crash damaged the gearbox in his FW40, forcing a gearbox change.

“It was my first one of the whole weekend on low fuel and ultra-soft tyres and the vehicle was terrible”, Palmer said.

“Today the auto was put together but it was a disaster”. I just need to do some more laps. I crashed and that’s my bad but I was really happy with the vehicle and showing something sensible on the lap time.

“I just turned it in, had a bit of understeer and the vehicle really let go on the rear”, he said. I was on a tidy lap and attacking the last corner, didn’t think too much of it. “That is why I felt the confidence to go and attack straight away and the lap I was doing was going to be pretty sensible on the timing sheets”.

“We made a big step forwards in Q2 but the lap in Q3 was a bit messy and the turn caught me out”.

Even with the limited practice Palmer still expects to be ready to go for qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Palmer said: “It’s been a tough weekend, I have to say – a lot of things not going my way. It’s going to come down to small margins”.

Englishman Jolyon Palmer began his second campaign with Renault in the worst way possible, becoming the first driver to crash this season after skidding out of control during Friday practice.

Palmer was on his best lap of the day when his auto span at the final corner coming onto the pit straight.