Paris Orly Airport Attack: Alleged Assailant’s Last Hours Described

French anti-terrorism authorities are leading the investigation into the Saturday incident at Paris Orly Airport that left an alleged attacker dead and shut down two terminals.

Belgacem also had a criminal record, which included robbery and drug-related offences, Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said. However, traces of cocaine and a machete were discovered during the search.

After firing shots at police in northern Paris and placing a call to his father, Ben Belgacem highjacked a vehicle at gunpoint and headed to a nearby Italian-Cuban bar he frequented, firing more shots without injuring anyone.

He fired at police with a pellet gun before escaping in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Passengers were allowed off their blocked planes around noon, once a search of the airport was complete, but the airport’s South Terminal did not reopen until late afternoon, authorities said.

The 39-year-old Paris-born man was killed as he attacked a soldier, grappling with her and trying to steal her assault weapon – ending an hours-long spree of violence. “In any case people are going to die”, Ben Belgacem told the soldiers. He said the soldier who was attacked managed to hold on to her rifle and the two soldiers she was with opened fire to protect her and the public.

Molins told reporters thata container filled with petrol was found in the dead man’s backpack, along with a Koran, some cigarettes and a lighter.

After spending Friday night in a bar with his cousin, Ben Belgacem was pulled over by police at around 6:55 am (0555 GMT) Saturday while driving in Garges-les-Gonesse. The brother remains in custody. "He never prayed and he drank", the father, who was in shock and whose first name was not given, told Europe 1 radio, blaming "drink and cannabis" for his son's actions.

“This is what happens under the influence of drink and cannabis”, the father said.

Mr Ben Belgacem said that on the day of his death his son 'called me at seven, eight in the morning and said, there you go, dad.

Paris-born Belgacem was stopped by three police officers as he drove a white vehicle in Garges-lès-Gonesse, to the north of the city at around 6:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. ET) on Saturday.

Then he hung up saying he was on the motorway.

He was also flagged as having been radicalised during a spell in detention from 2011-2012, Mr Molins said.

The attack came at a sensitive time.

Conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said in a video message that France was in a “situation of virtual civil war” and there was no justification for lifting a state of emergency in place since the November 2015 attacks, after the justice minister said this week conditions were in place for lifting it.