Passengers of a Plane Witnessed Spectacular Southern Lights

The optimal viewing of Southern Lights depends on a combination of best time, weather conditions, and the right place.

The 130 people onboard the maiden “Flight of the Lights” in New Zealand were left awestruck at the spectacular show of Aurora Australis, or the Southern Lights, on Thursday night (23 March).

Otago Museum Director and Astronomer, Ian Griffin said, he was inspired after seeing the Southern Lights while flying as a guest on a NASA observatory plane.

During the flight, the passengers crossed the worldwide date line twice – meaning they took off on March 23rd, landed on March 24th, but also crossed over to March 22nd during the trip.

Commenting on the excitement showed by most passengers while watching the southern lights, Mark Hathaway, a TV journalist said they were like kids at Christmas.

Griffin said, the 134 seats on the chartered Boeing 767 sold out within 5 days and one man traveled from Spain for the trip. Organisers sold the seats in pairs to avoid squabbles over who would get a window seat. There were lovely streamers, auroral streamers. The green-colored light which seems to float in the sky gives you the impression of a streaky river, declared Griffin.

Rafael, from Spain, responded immediately to the online advertisement and chose to take “this adventure”.

He claimed that he did not expect such a fantastic view and he felt proud to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Aurora Australis is one of the natural wonders that is associated with New Zealand. He moved from Australia about three years ago. They seem to be more famous due to the fact that the northern polar region has more inhabited areas. These lights appear in many colors and patterns.

Griffin stated that the craft traveled sixty degrees latitude south, allowing passengers to enjoy a five-hour viewing time.