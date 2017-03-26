Passings: Chuck Barris, Game Show Producer/Host, Writer of “Palisades Park” (1929 – 2017)

Aside from this, Chuck also created some of the most popular game shows on television, making history with programs like The Dating Game, which premiered in 1966, and later on, The Newlywed Game, The Parent Game and The Family Game, among plenty of others.

Barris’ “The Gong Show” aired on NBC and in syndication in daytime and primetime from 1976-80, on the show, amateurs revealed generally disgusting talents for a panel of three celebrity judges who usually would end the act midway by slamming a huge, bedazzled gong.

However, the book Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind was turned into a movie starring Sam Rockwell and directed by George Clooney, released in 2002.

Barris was also a successful songwriter, penning “Palisades Park“, which was recorded by Freddy Cannon and hit No. 3 on Billboard in 1962.

The gimmick behind this show was simple: A young female (or male) contestant questioned three suitors of the opposite gender.

To this day, Game Show Network still airs episodes of The Newlywed Game, which aired for 19 years during its original run. Celebrities such as Steve Martin and Michael Jackson famously played the game.

Barris rallied, trying out new show concepts including “Camouflage” in 1980 and a new version of “Treasure Hunt” the following year. At the end of the show, she chose her date based exclusively on their answers. The barbed humour remained, with the show featuring married couples who quite often didn’t know each other very well.

Decades before television talent shows such as “American Idol” and “America’s Got Talent” came along, Barris was putting everyday people before the cameras in what was more of a reverse talent show with everyday people who did not mind exposing their vulnerabilities or answering embarrassing questions.

It was patterned after the Major Bowes Amateur Hour, a radio hit in the 1930s, with the gong the show’s equivalent of vaudeville’s hook.

Besides Mr. Barris’s manic hosting style, the show was known for the awkward gyrations of Gene Gene the Dancing Machine and the groan-inducing jokes of the Unknown Comic, who wore a paper bag over his head.

In a post published Wednesday, Herman – whose real name is Paul Reubens – recalled appearing on “The Gong Show” more than a dozen times in the 1970s. Panelist Jaye P. Morgan was banned after flashing her breasts on air. Barris was panned as the King of Schlock, Baron of Bad Taste and Ayatollah of Trasherola.

Later in 1980, as revenues started dipping, Barris sold his production company for a reported $100 million and chose to go into films.

NBC personality and author Chuck Barris passed away at 87.

Barris attended Drexel University, in Philadelphia, where he wrote a column for the student newspaper. Della was Barris’s only child, from his first marriage to Lyn Levy. He married his third wife Mary in 2000.