Pathetic Performance on Kapil’s Show This Weekend Is Alarming

Mid-Day reports that the channel, Sony Entertainment Television, was planning to renew its contract with the show for a Rs 106 crore deal but has chose to pull the plug on the show. Kapil Sharma ji is my teacher. Kapil also talks about his girlfriend Ginni, he says that he has already prepared her about his flirtacious nature.

Well, only time will tell what new controversy is waiting for the show and it’s members.

The source further added, “Despite it being the flagrunner of a show on the channel, the makers might have to take a tough decision as they fear that post this, they will lose out on the TRPs”. Subsequently, a recording scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled, a rep for Sony, the channel that airs the comedy show, told NDTV. The surprising fact is that in this show, the ace-comedian Sunil Grover will be joined by Kiku Sharda.

Days after Sunil Grover walked out of Kapil Sharma Show after being allegedly abused and thrashed during a return flight from Australia, the former has reportedly entered negotiations with Colors TV for a new show. After unfollowing each other on social media, Kapil has again started following Sunil, but Sunil has made up his mind not to come back. When Sunil Grover tried to calm him down, Kapil lost his cool and, He got up, took off his shoe, and hit Sunil. The poster has Sunil and Kiku’s pic dressed as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and nurse Bumper.

Yes, Kapil Sharma’s behavior with Sunil Grover was not just inappropriate but it was inhuman too. The insecurity became obvious when Sunil quit then popular show Comedy Nights With Kapill and went ahead to launch his own show – Mad In India.