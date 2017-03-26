Patrick Ewing to be considered for Georgetown job

The Hall of Fame center was a dominant force with the Georgetown Hoyas in college and a legendary star and leader for the New York Knicks in the National Basketball Association.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford said Thursday that Kelsey asked to be let out of his contract that was signed Tuesday, making clear that it was for “very personal” reasons.

The Thompson family has been a major institution for Georgetown basketball, dating back to the ’70s when John Thompson Jr. was head coach.

School President John DeGioia told Thompson on Thursday he would not be brought back next year at a program strongly associated with his last name.

In his 13 seasons with the Hoyas, they finished as the No. 8 team in the country three times, but they never finished higher than that, and they haven’t been ranked in the AP Preseason Poll since the 2010-11 season, before Otto Porter came to Georgetown.

Whoever replaces John Thompson III will likely take over a program searching for answers, as Georgetown lost L.J. Peak to the National Basketball Association draft and saw incoming freshman Tremont Waters instead ask for a release from his letter of intent.

The Hoyas’ 14-18 record this season included six losses in a row to finish and marked the team’s worst winning percentage since the 1950s. Just this week, Georgetown’s second-leading scorer L.J Peak announced he would be skipping his senior year to declare for the National Basketball Association draft. Davis certainly deserves credit for his Division III coaching success and Final Four appearance with Randolph-Macon (Bo Ryan was pretty good in DIII before moving to Division I) but that’s a long way from the Big East. The petition received over 1,400 signatures from students and alumni. However, Georgetown missed the tournament in three of the past four seasons. In December 2014, Georgetown players wore “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts during warmups before a nationally televised game against Kansas, a decision supported by Thompson.

Thompson’s 2017 recruiting class featured just two notable players, guard Tremont Waters and forward Antwan Walker, and ESPN had it ranked as the nation’s 38th best recruiting class.

Readers, was Thompson’s time up at Georgetown?

Georgetown legend Patrick Ewing is among the candidates under consideration to become the school’s next head coach, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Correction (6:55 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to show that Trey Mourning had reportedly planned to transfer; he had not announced his transfer.