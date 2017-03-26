Paul George goes off Wednesday night, drops 37 points

“It’s pretty unique.”. Swept the Pacers in a season series (3-0) for the first time since 2007-08 when Boston won the National Basketball Association title.

At the moment, the 45-26 Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of the Washington Wizards.

The Nuggets received offence from all over the court with Gary Harris top-scoring with 21 points and Will Barton adding 20, Wilson Chandler 18, Kenneth Faried 17 and Nikols Jokic 16. IN went cold and could get no closer.

Avery Bradley had 18 points, while Al Horford and Jae Crowder had 15 points each.

“Last week all we did was look at the standings, but we were losing games”.

Now, they’re a team others are trying to emulate. “We’re nearly there. We’re close”.

Paul George exploded for 37 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Pacers.

Jeff Teague was the only other Pacer who finished in double-figure scoring.

“I felt the direction and the way the game was going, we were at a standstill and I thought it was the opportunity to be aggressive and will us closer heading into the fourth”.

This loss dropped the Pacers to the No. 7 seed below the Milwaukee Bucks, who smashed the Sacramento Kings to also move to 36-35.

“That mindset really started or should have started after the (all-star) break”, he said.

“Brad got on us”.

The Pacers did get a solid contribution from Lavoy Allen off the bench.

Pacers: Gave up 100 or more points for just the third time in 14 games. We weren’t focused. We came together as a group and we were like: ‘We can’t worry about where we are.

Notes: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry reportedly interviewed for the vacant UMass coaching job.

Thomas scored in double figures for the 120th straight game, the longest streak by a Celtic since Antoine Walker went for 126 from March 2000-January 2002. He will be a hot DFS commodity on Friday against a Denver team allowing the 4th most points per game. The game will be the first of three straight home games which also features Philadelphia and Minnesota, hopefully giving them a chance to pick up some wins. Bradley reached the 100 3-pointer plateau for the third straight season after missing it his first four.