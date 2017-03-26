Paul Ryan accepts it’s over: Obamacare is ‘law of the land’

Sen. Rand PaulRand PaulRand Paul takes victory lap on GOP health bill Paul: Pence should oversee Senate ObamaCare repeal votes Healthcare fight pits Trump against Club for Growth MORE (R-Ky.) quickly declared victory on Friday, praising conservatives for “standing up against ObamaCare Lite”.

Ryan’s long-time news media nemesis, the website Breitbart, said Republicans were “openly discussing” finding a replacement for him after he pulled a bill to roll back Obamacare from the House floor just minutes before an intensely awaited final vote. “We’re going to be living with Obamacre for the foreseeable future”. “We were close, but we did not have 216 people”.

“We came really close today, but we came up short.I told [Trump] that the best thing I think to do is pull the bill.”

I will not sugarcoat this; this is a disappointing day for us.

“Doing big things is hard”, he said. “It’s going to remain the law of the land until it’s replaced”.

Ryan, 47, has been speaker since October 2015. But that was nothing compared to what was coming to the Republicans in Congress when Ryan had to tell them that they were moving on from health care.

“The president gave his all in this effort”. He did everything he possibly could to help people see the opportunity we have with this bill.

“We had no Democratic support”, he said.

“Still, we have to do better and we will”.

When asked if she would have imagined on November 9 that Republicans would have abandoned health care by March, Pelosi said, “Quite frankly, I thought they might have accomplished something in the first few months”.

Nevertheless, Ryan’s job did not seem to be under immediate threat, at least not in the House of Representatives he leads. Conservatives argued the bill didn’t go far enough to repeal ObamaCare, while moderate lawmakers anxious about backlash in their districts from those who came to rely on ObamaCare.

The decision to delay the vote marks an acute embarrassment for the President, who had gambled big by presenting holdout House conservatives with a take-it-or-leave it ultimatum Thursday night and put his own credibility on the line.

“Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with growing pains”, Ryan confessed, looking even more like a recently spanked Eddie Munster than normal.