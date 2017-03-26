Paul Ryan On Health Care Defeat: We Came Up Short

Trump indicated if this version of Trumpcare was not passed by the House, he would move on to tax reform and let the GOP live with Obamacare for the duration of this Congress.

Reeling from a stunning defeat, Tennessee Republicans insisted Friday the fight to repeal the Affordable Care Act is far from over after House GOP leaders canceled a vote on their own health care bill when it became clear the legislation would not pass. But ultimately, that tactic failed to persuade skeptical members of his party.

But, and pardon the tortured mix of metaphor, Republicans had the ball in their court, for seven years now, and fumbled it – most spectacularly on Friday. We’re even more concerned that they want to accelerate the repeal of Medicaid expansion and New Jersey would have such an impact- we have half a million people in our state. But Ryan suggested Friday there were no immediate plans to advance another plan.

Asked whether Ryan had effectively led the House effort, Spicer said, “I think the speaker has done everything he can”.

Although Ryan did say “we’re not going to give up on destroying the healthcare system for the American people”, this was merely a gaffe, not a statement of intent.

And congressional conservatives could try to leapfrog the damaged speaker on health care. Sen. Now it will go back to real life, people will see how bad it is and its getting much worse.

What happens next is unclear, but the path ahead on other priorities, such as overhauling the tax code, could grow more daunting.

Yes, Democrats showed a rare display of unity, with the entire caucus reportedly being prepared to vote against the bill. They didn’t care that the president was truly counting on them.

Earlier on Friday, Republicans in Congress said they lacked the votes needed for passage of their United States healthcare system overhaul and a key committee chairman came out in opposition after Trump demanded the vote.

“The president understands this is it”, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said before the bill was pulled, but after Ryan informed him they didn’t have the votes.

The Democrats, he said, were to blame.

“Whenever they’re ready, we’re ready”, Trump said, repeatedly arguing that “w ith no Democrat support, we couldn’t quite get there”.

The GOP plan would have repealed numerous reforms enacted seven years ago under then-President Barack Obama. However, it found little love beyond the Republican establishment.

She told reporters that if the bill failed, “I stand ready to negotiate with them on how we can go forward in incorporating their ideas, saving face for them in some areas and doing right for the American people”. It was a dramatic swing from Obamacare, which eventually earned the support of most of the health care lobbying and advocacy groups. “But it is not the end of the story”.

Amash is a member of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, which in 2015 ousted Ryan’s predecessor as speaker, John Boehner, from the post.

He added: “That just means the Obamacare taxes stay with Obamacare“. He called Costa and The New York Times – another publication he’s described as “fake news” – before speaking to the American people in an address.

But those concerns are moot, at least for now.