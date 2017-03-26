Paul Ryan: ‘We’re Gonna Be Living with Obamacare for the Foreseeable Future’

“Now we are going to move on with the rest of our agenda because we have big, ambitious plan”, Ryan said, though he did admit that the failure “makes tax reform more difficult” but “not impossible”.

And after almost three full months into the year, he now has to face a head-on a challenge that is likely to haunt his tenure as speaker for the foreseeable future: seemingly irreconcilable differences among his fellow Republicans. “We were close but we didn’t have 216 people”.

The decision to pull the bill came after almost four hours of debate, in which most Republicans and Democrats stuck to party line positions heard in recent days.

Before the vote, the President was said to be “agitated” by the process, which he thinks is all “political”, an aide said.

New York Rep. Chris Collins said Friday afternoon prior to the cancellation of the vote that if the health care bill fails, it would leave a “black eye” on his party’s ability to legislate. We couldn’t pass a 2017 budget. “It did happen, and we had that opportunity”.

The bill brought to the floor Friday would cause an estimated 24 million Americans to lose coverage in a decade with half of those losses next year alone, all while cutting Obamacare’s income taxes on the rich and medical industries, and ending minimum coverage requirements for insurers. He says there’s a lot riding on this for Ryan.

Politically, Friday’s momentous events will race like wildfire through the Republican Party’s conservative, establishment base which has been told repeatedly by candidates that the first order of business with the GOP President in the White House would be the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Ryan and Trump demand the blind sheep follow them off the fiscal cliff.

Ryan said during a news conference that he called President Donald Trump on Friday and said he felt “the best thing to do” would be to pull the bill – a decision with which the president agreed.

As Paul Ryan settles into his new perch as the most visible leader on Capitol Hill, all eyes are on a politician who has been unusually candid about the way his Catholic faith influences his policy proposals and philosophy of government.

The chairman of the group, Rep. Mark Meadows, issued a statement declaring he still wanted to work with Trump on health care.

But when Ryan and his deputies attempted to appease that faction by offering to go further than their original bill in gutting Obamacare, that only irked the more moderate lawmakers in the House conference. But the differences could not be reconciled. I’m wanting to be hopeful that we can get there today, but at this point I don’t know how many we’re short. “I will not sugarcoat this”. I will not sugarcoat this; this is a disappointing day for us.