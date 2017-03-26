Pauline Hanson wants to ban the Muslim faith

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has gone from offering sympathies to the people of London after a deadly terror attack to slamming the city’s mayor and pushing her bid to ban Muslim immigration. “Their recruiting message to Muslims and Australian Muslims is to say “this country doesn’t really want you, you’re not really Australian, they all hate you”, he added.

“It was just stupid, it was plain dumb”, he said.

He added that inciting hatred about any part of the Australian community was risky, and that he’d spoken directly to Hanson about his concerns that she was inadvertently helping terrorists to convince Australian Muslims of their views.

Pauline Hanson wanted #Pray4MuslimBan to be used in place of the #PrayForLondon hashtag.

Speaking on radio, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speculated Ms Hanson was playing into the terrorists’ fear-mongering.

But scorn for Ms Hanson’s remarks drew bipartisan support with Labor frontbencher Anthony Albanese noting that the alleged attacker didn’t have any known terrorist links and was born in the UK.

The Federal Opposition accused Ms Hanson of using the tragedy to further her agenda, saying it “said a lot about the nature of her character”.

Terrorist attacks “have never been” common in major cities in the past, said Ms Hanson who has apparently not been informed of the IRA’s existence and actions since the ’70s.

Mr Turnbull said he has previously spoken with the senator about her views on the issue.

Labor insists the Liberal party has no choice but to preference One Nation last.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was quick to denounce the One Nation leader’s latest comments as “bat poo crazy” and said people were not a disease.

The prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, has suggested Queensland senator Pauline Hanson is doing what Islamist terrorists want by promoting a Muslim ban. “Because people just think ‘what are you going on about?'”

The controversial senator also said Australians must “vaccinate” themselves against the religion.