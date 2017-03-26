Pence promises Obamacare will be repealed despite setback

Speaking to a group of small business owners in Charleston, West Virginia, Pence said President Donald Trump is ready to move on to his next priority: simplifying the tax code and cutting tax rates.

Pence also made a direct appeal to West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore-Capito, to support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, saying that even though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of NY, is threatening to filibuster the nomination, the Senate would confirm Gorsuch “one way or the other”.

It was not clear if this week’s collapse of a U.S. House of Representatives vote on the American Health Care Act, Republicans’ attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act, might affect Pence’s plans.

Pence noted the words of the former House Speaker who had overseen the passage of Obamacare, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who on Friday called the news that the bill was pulled a second time, a “victory”. He reverted back to vintage, campaign-trail Pence, reading off a list of promises that President Barack Obama made about health care, such as those covered by the program being able to keep their doctors and lowering costs of health insurance – promises he says were not kept.

“The American people want Obamacare gone”, he continued.

“With 100 percent of House Democrats – every single one – and a handful of Republicans actually standing in the way of President Trump’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, we’re back to the drawing board”, Pence said.

After the Friday announcement that the bill had been pulled, President Trump blamed the Democrats for the downfall of the AHCA. “I promise you, that victory won’t last long”.

“Maybe we could have used a few of your WWE superstars on Capitol Hill yesterday”, Pence said playfully.

“Every day ObamaCare survives is another day that America suffers”, he said.

Pence, perhaps reflecting on the enormity of the loss, paused before acknowledging what took place Friday afternoon.

Trump on Saturday morning said he would allow ObamaCare to “explode”, predicting that Democrats would then be willing to compromise on a replacement plan.

“We just had a great conversation and we talked with these job creators here in West Virginia about the president’s pro-business agenda of less regulations, lower taxes, fair trade, better infrastructure and a new focus on American energy”, Pence said.

Pence touted the president’s prediction in his speech on Saturday, but seemed to maintain his past calls to repeal ObamaCare, which he called a failed law built on broken promises. “Businesses and consumers haven’t been this confident in years, and by some measures for more than a decade”.

He touted the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ February jobs report of 235,000 jobs created, and boasted about increased confidence among US businesses, for which Trump has taken credit.