PennDOT Getting Extra Help to Battle Storm

PennDOT and state police went on a special mission during Tuesday’s storm.

Governor Tom Wolf is deploying members of the National Guard and announcing travel restrictions ahead of a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow to eastern Pennsylvania.

The snow may have slowed most down, but there were some cases where giving up was just not an option.

The restrictions remain in place along the turnpike east of the Carlisle exit and on interstates east of I-81. A winter storm warning will be active from 8 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Speaking from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters outside Harrisburg, Governor Wolf urged citizens to take the threat of this story seriously by preparing their own emergency supplies and delaying all unnecessary travel so plow crews can safely and quickly clear roadways.

PennDOT has made sure all the necessary maintenance is done on plow trucks and other equipment and even called in extra help from the western part of the state.

PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said her agency will continue making roads as passable as they can be.

The proclamation ensures emergency resources can be procured as needed and increases protections for consumers from price-gouging.

Prior to reaching Geisinger, a third PennDOT district team had assumed duties as well.

It also provides consumer protections against price gouging by prohibiting companies from charging a price for consumer goods or services that exceeds 20 percent of the average price the consumer goods or services were sold for in the seven days before the effective date of the proclamation.