Pentagon Confirms Al Qaeda Terrorist Leader Qari Yasin Killed

A USA counterterrorism airstrike earlier this month in Afghanistan killed an al-Qaida leader responsible for a deadly hotel attack in Islamabad in 2008 and the 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team, the Pentagon said Saturday.

“The death of Qari Yasin is evidence that terrorists who defame Islam and deliberately target innocent people will not escape justice”, said US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Yasin, who is a native of Pakistan’s Balochistan region, had ties to the Tehreek-e-Taliban group and was allegedly involved in a number of al-Qaeda terror attacks.

The attack killed dozens of people at the luxury complex including two U.S. service members.

Yasin was also responsible for the 2009 attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, official said. That attack killed eight and wounded six members of the team.

Less than four months later, in January 2009, a USA drone strike was thought to have killed the al-Qaeda operations chief, Usama al-Kini, responsible for planning the Marriott attack.

The statement also said that three of Yasin’s “companions” were killed in the strike.

“He said: “[Yasin] was once a senior figure and one of the Pakistani Taliban’s few non-Pashtun leaders”.

A total of 8,400 U.S. troops is now deployed in Afghanistan, conducting counterterrorism operations and advising, assisting and training local forces to fight the Taliban.

The Taliban effectively control or contest 10 of 14 districts in Helmand, the deadliest province for British and United States troops over the past decade, blighted by a huge opium harvest that helps fund the insurgency. He added that the leader was also a “trainer of Mujahideen”.