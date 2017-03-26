People Shot, One Dead at ‘Horrific’ Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m.at Cameo Night Club, WLWT reported.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.

Police said they could not comment at this time on a possible motive, though Franz did confirm that there is no indication the shooting was terrorism-related.

The suspects were at large and police do not have good descriptions of them, in part because witnesses were reluctant to cooperate, Williams told WCPO.

According to the Associated Press, police said there were looking for “at least a couple of shooters”. “We have 14 people that have been injured from gunfire, one of which is deceased”.

Victims were taken to at least five area hospitals: the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy West Hospital and Christ Hospital.

Several people are undergoing surgery, Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz told CNN.

There was security at the club.

