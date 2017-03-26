Phil Mickelson advances to WGC Match Play quarterfinals

But some players at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play simply refused to cool off.

Johnson lost three consecutive holes during his quarter-final against Alexander Noren, but had enough in reserve to secure a 3&2 victory over the Swedish eighth seed at Austin Country Club.

“I haven’t played 13 holes the way I played today maybe ever”, said the 22-year-old from Barrika in northern Spanish Basque Country.

“Once I get to tournaments I just focus on what I have to do, stick to my routine, breakfast, warm up, hit balls, and think about it each shot at a time”. A lot of birdies, a lot of good shots into the greens. Beth correctly picked the victor of four out of the 16 groups, while I did only marginally better, selecting five of 16. Over the following slides, I’ll provide my predictions for each of the eight morning matches, as well as my picks for the theoretical quarterfinal matchups between my chosen players.

Results back up Mickelson’s confidence: Rahm has already won on this, his maiden season on the PGA Tour, finished in a share of third at the WGC Mexico and now swaggered through to the last four of the WGC Match Play.

What were his thoughts on facing the young and powerful Rahm?

Mickelson had a great look at eagle at the par-5 16th from just 10 feet away, but his putt just slid by the right side of the hole. “He’s certainly going to be very hard, but you never know what can happen in this match play”. “So I need to do the same this afternoon”.

Johnson will now face Japan’s Tanihara, who dispatched Ross Fisher with a 4-and-2 win. The pair will tee off at 12:53 p.m.

Next up for the American top seed is a Sunday morning semi-final against Japanese 54th seed Hideto Tanihara, while Spaniard 21st seed Jon Rahm and American 42nd seed Bill Haas meet in the other semi.

PGA: Chris Stroud birdied his final hole to cap a 5-under 67 and take a one-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

A birdie on the 11th and a par on the 12th saw Arnold Palmer Invitational victor Leishman reduce his deficit to three holes, but the 33-year-old made a mess of the 15th and – with Mickelson in close – conceded the hole and the match.

Rahm and Tanihara are playing the Match Play for the first time.

Rahm was the first man to reach the last four on a day in which he made nine birdies and one eagle and needed only 27 holes to advance.

Fisher holed a greenside bunker shot at the par-4 15 to close out Bubba Watson, 4 and 3. “Got off to a good start”.

Tanihara, who began the Match Play with a victory over Jordan Spieth on Wednesday, took down Paul Casey in 17 holes in the fourth round.