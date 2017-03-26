Philadelphia Union: Bedoya plays, U.S. rout Honduras 6-0

But cleared to resume game action last month, the 32-year-old announced his return to the U.S. Men’s National Team on Friday night, recording his second career hat trick to put an exclamation point on a crucial 6-0 World Cup Qualifying victory against Honduras. Not only did they win big, “it looked pretty”, in the words of veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard.

In their first competitive match since Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann, the USA recorded their first win in three qualifiers and moved from last to fourth in the CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean) region. But instead of wondering how many times we’ll get to see Pulisic and Dempsey play together, perhaps the best thing to do is savor it while we can and look forward to more opportunities to witness something special, something that, like Friday’s performance, won’t leave our memory banks anytime soon.

The top three nations qualify for next year’s tournament in Russian Federation, and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff against an Asian Football Confederation opponent. They’re just two inventive players finding a connection.

Arena is known to keep things simple. If you bring them into a one week camp, throw a new formation and new position at them, you are not setting them up to be successful. To be fair, this is technically the first meaningful game that Arena has coached in the post Klinsmann era so you will just have to tolerate the comparisons for now. The 18-year-old’s perfectly weighted pass sprang Dempsey, who beat Escober and slotted home to make it 5-0.

This is why Clint Dempsey, fresh off a highlight-filled hat trick, wasn’t about to take for granted his place at the 2018 World Cup (assuming the US qualifies). Although he’s only 18, Pulisic, who scored and had multiple assists in the win, is America’s best soccer player.

Hearing Dempsey and Pulisic talk about connecting with each other was revealing too. But the phenom was given the start in the center and shined.

The opening goal was scored by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Sebastian Lletget, who was playing in front of his home crowd. Lletget hurt his left ankle on Ever Alvarado’s tackle, was replaced in the 18th minute and left the stadium on crutches.

It’s impossible to know how many times Pulisic and Dempsey will get to play with each other on the national team.

Fifteen years ago, Arena decided to make Donovan a central component of his first U.S. World Cup team.

With tonights win the USA jettisoned from the 6th and bottom spot of the table up to 4th place, passing both Trinidad & Tobago as well as Honduras on goal differential.

The U.S., 30th in the Federation Internationale de Football Association rankings, plays again Tuesday at Panama. The fourth-place team goes into a playoff against the fifth place team from Asia. This is true. But he is also precisely what the US need to be relevant on the world stage for 2018 and beyond. Pulisic assisted Dempsey’s second goal. United States captain Michael Bradley doubled the lead midway through the first half with a daisy-cutter from distance, and Clint Dempsey scored five minutes later to extend the lead.

The Americans didn’t let up after the break.

On the second, with the US leading 4-0 in the second half, Pulisic paused on the ball in the Honduran end.

In the 54th minute, Dempsey made it 6-0-and earned a hat trick in the process-on a 30-yard free kick that soared over Escober and then dipped under the crossbar.

“The combination of Altidore-Dempsey-Pulisic was outstanding”, Arena said. He was making just his third appearance for the USA national team. Most U.S. fans surely share their sentiments. “Can’t wait for Tuesday”. Welcome back, Clint. We missed you. “This wasn’t just a win, this was a cleansing”.

“He does remind of Landon, but he has a long way to go before he gets to stand next to Landon”, Arena said.

