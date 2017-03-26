Phillauri: Fan reacts after watching Anushka Sharma’s film

On the other hand we have the story of what brings Sashi to that tree that involves the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh as Roop Lal makes it as a cracking two in one offer that sadly fails to crack, making the audience wonder whether they are watching two films on the same screen. The actress, who plays a friendly ghost Shashi, has also produced the film.

In the course of the film’s journey, we find there is a poignant handsome, unfulfilled romantic back story of Shashi with Phillauri that becomes that centre-plot of the film. The makers had launched a social media campaign #ShashiWasThere which was aggressively implemented by the film’s leading lady and her friends from the fraternity. Most of the first half entertains in bits – only at times when Anushka makes you smile and cry, or when Phillauri (Diljit Dosanjh) and Shashi set the screens afire with their heart-warming chemistry.

While “Phillauri” is helmed by debutant director Anshai Lal, it features in the cast newcomer Suraj Sharma (Life Of Pi), Debutant Mehreen and Daljit Dosanh, a relatively new face in Hindi films who was last seen in “Udta Punjab“. As said earlier the Anushka-Diljit story looks like a different film altogether and the movie is boringly lengthy. The two timelines and the characters seem worlds apart, and the tenuous thread that holds them together seems to snap much before the 137-minute narrative ends. Everyone loves her poetry but Anushka does not unveil her identity because “acche ghar ki ladkiyan in cheezon mein nahi padti”. Forget the pre-Independence era, not many women in our villages can boast of such a subtle-yet-strong protest even in today’s time. It is a light-hearted, average love story.