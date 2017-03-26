Pirro: Speaker Ryan Must Step Down After ObamaCare Replacement Failure

Asked plainly if Trump wanted Ryan to step down following the failure of the party to pass a repeal-and-replace bill for Obamacare, Priebus replied: “No, he doesn’t”. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY. “The one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare”.

She also slammed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, asking rhetorically how he failed to figure out what Republicans needed to do to ensure majority support for the bill.

After Trump tweeted on Saturday, urging his followers to tune in to Justice with Judge Jeanine at 9 a.m., the show host delivered a scathing commentary on Ryan’s failure to secure enough votes to pass the AHCA bill created to repeal and replace the ACA, the Huffington Post reports.

She’s not wrong there, but here’s the part that makes her look like Lambchop to Trump’s Shari Lewis (RIP). “[The bill had] pulled to prevent the embarrassment of not having enough votes to pass”.

“When he tweeted, ‘Watch Judge Jeanine tonight, ‘ he and I had absolutely no conversation, no discussion, no email, nothing”, she said. She said that his “loyalty was always in question”. Your legislative experience, your knowledge of the arcane ins-and-outs of the bill-writing process?.

The Fox News host insinuated that Ryan wanted the bill to fail as he knows “very well” the “inside workings of Washington” and the different demands of factions in Congress.

“I want to be clear, this is not on President Trump”, said Pirro, making excuses for the president.

President Trump told Americans Saturday morning to watch “Justice Jeanine” on Fox News. “Your relationships? Your drinks at the Hay Adams with your pals?”

From there, she blamed the speaker for delivering the president such a high-profile failure within his first 70 days in office. “I certainly have not spoken to the president about any of this, but I can only imagine that he and his aides took on healthcare because they believed you had his back, and you didn’t!” House Republican leaders and the White House failed to win over a bloc of conservative members who thought the measure didn’t go far enough in repealing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.