‘Pizzagate’ Gunman Pleads Guilty to Comet Ping Pong Shooting

A North Carolina man arrested in December for entering D.C.’s gay owned Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant with an assault rifle pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to charges of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and assault with a unsafe weapon.

Welch, 28, was arrested for firing an AR-15 inside Comet Ping Pong, a pizza restaurant in northwest D.C. The incident was sparked by a false story that implicated the pizza joint in a child sex-trafficking operation connected to Hillary Clinton.

On Friday, a North Carolina man pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges in connection to an ill-fated attempt to expose the alleged sex-trafficking operation.

But under federal sentencing guidelines, he faces up to five years behind bars, court papers said.

In February, Alefantis sent Jones a letter asking for a retraction of statements made on air about him and his business.

“I want our viewers and listeners to know that we regret any negative impact our commentaries may have had on Mr. Alefantis, Comet Ping Pong, or its employees”, Jones said.

The court set Welch’s sentencing hearing for 22 June.

Welch, 28, told D.C. police he entered the restaurant on December 4 armed with his rifle with the intent of breaking up a child sex ring that he learned was operating inside a hidden room at the restaurant from stories posted on the internet.

Alefantis said in an emailed statement that he was pleased with Jones’ apology but wished it had come months ago.

“In our commentary about what had become known as Pizzagate, I made comments about Mr. Alefantis that in hindsight I regret, and for which I apologize to him”, Jones, who runs Infowars, said in a video.

The D.C. Police Department called the conspiracy theory “fictitious”, and one of the conspiracy theory’s earliest backers, Infowars’ Alex Jones, has retracted his advocacy, blaming other media outlets for promoting the fake news.

As the story spread last fall, Alefantis and his employees received hundreds of death threats.

In his statement, Alefantis noted, “We can all hope that Mr Jones’ retreat is the beginning of a process to hold accountable the people who motivated an armed gunman to travel across state lines and fire his weapon in a family-friendly restaurant”.

