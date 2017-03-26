Planes collide over Canada shopping mall, killing one

One witness said she was anxious one of the planes was going to crash in front of the building’s doors but it ended up on the roof instead.

In an extract of conversations between the control tower and the pilots, obtained by the TVA network, the controller asks one of them to turn left “to avoid traffic”.

He also warns him another aircraft was one mile ahead.

But still, only silence on the other end.

Witnesses said the accident sounded like an natural disaster at the moment of the planes’ impact.

Two small planes collided in the air near a Montreal shopping mall on Friday, March 17, with one crashing in the parking lot and the second reportedly landing on the roof.According to police reports, both planes had only the pilots on board and both were injured.

“We are concentrating our efforts to help our employees and students who are all part of the Cargair family”, said Josée Prud’homme, the company’s president.

“It seems that someone did not respect the altitude instructions given by the ATC”, Josée Prud’homme said.

It was piloted by a 21-year-old Cargair student, who pointed his craft eastwards towards the Promenades Saint-Bruno shopping centre.

The students – both from China – were studying to be airline pilots.

A witness to the aftermath of a midair collision of two small planes in Quebec says he first thought it was a auto accident.

The company’s staff is dealing with the aftermath of such an incident, Prud’homme said. “It all happened so fast”, she said.

The Transportation Safety Board’s team of investigators arrived in St-Bruno at 5:30 p.m.

“We just want to reassure our populations that we’ve been here since the beginning of this situation and all the services are working onsite”, said Martin Murray, the mayor of Saint-Bruno during a press conference on Friday afternoon.