PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh,…

It is the joint call and desire of 125 crore Indians to transform India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address first “Mann Ki Baat” post-BJP’s landslide victory in UP.

“Everyone wants a change for betterment – for a new India”.

Modi: New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat.

PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: “We live in the 21st Century”. He said, the belief that service to humanity is service to God, is innate to Indians. PM even reminded that each and every citizen must implement his/her civic duties and responsibilities.

Modi reiterated that the people of India should make cleanliness an integral part of their lives.

# We are marking 100 years of Champaran Satyagraha.

Mr Modi said, the huge power of the common man in the freedom struggle, manifests again in the journey from Swaraj to Suraaj for the benefit and happiness of all.

People in large numbers participated in digital payment in Digidhan movement. In addition to moving to digital transactions, keeping one’s environs clean and being healthy, both physically and mentally, will all contribute to a new and better country, Modi said. That New India, the appeal said, would be “driven by innovation, hard work and creativity. characterised by peace, unity and brotherhood. free from corruption, terrorism, black money and dirt”.

Working women are to be given maternity leave of 26 weeks.

The people of India are caring in nature.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India during from April 7-10.

Elaborating his point, Modi further said, ” It is the essence of the emotions of the 125 crore Indians wanting to come together and create a magnificent India”. He said yoga is a good means for mental wellbeing.

Assure the people of Bangladesh that in India they have a good friend.

Paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the Prime Minister said, no words can do justice to their sacrifice and they continue to inspire people.

The PM also claimed – again contrary to what critics say – that the country has embraced demonetization and a future with increased digital transactions.