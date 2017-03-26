Pokemon Go Celebrates Water Festival, Good Chance To Catch Rare Pokemons

So if you want a shiny Gyarados, just catch a shiny Magikarp and evolve it.

Niantic Labs has recently been churning out a flurry of feature updates and limited-time events for Pokemon GO to keep its loyal fans engaged, amid the declining popularity of the ageing augmented-reality game.

Which Shiny Pokemon can I catch? Some trainers have caught Shiny Magikarps that have turned out to be Dittos, but according to reports, those Dittos don’t retain the shininess. There’s no mistaking one for the other, of that you can be sure.

It’s time for a Pokemon Go pool party.

Other new information being provided by players this week includes the confirmation that when a Shiny Pokemon is caught, it shows up the same for other players. Not long after, it was confirmed that shiny Magikarp did in fact evolve into shiny Gyarados, as well.

The event also promises that if you’re where “water type Pokémon normally appear“, i.e.by water in real life, you might see more spawns of Gen 2 Johto water Pokémon.

The interesting thing is that we finally get to see a shiny Pokemon in the game. Oh, they’re finding shiny Magikarp alright. It now does not matter which Biome the Pokestop is in, it’ll draw in the water types at a far greater rate than normal.

According to Reddit, two 100% flawless Shiny Magikarp have been caught since Shiny Magikarp began existing.

Nobody yet knows what that number is for Pokemon Go, but there’s evidence to suggest that they are about that rare.

Shiny Pokemon have yet to be unveiled by Niantic officially but look to be similar to ones found in the original games. This comes from Reddit user SuperSaiyan517.