Police arrest sword-carrying man dressed as the ‘Joker’

Officers spotted Jeremy Adrian Justin Putman in the 2600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road, where he was arrested.

Photos, including a mugshot, released by police show Putnam sporting green hair and clown makeup matching Heath Ledger’s character from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.

Police arrived at around 2 p.m. and stopped Putnam, who was walking around a shopping center in Winchester, a town around 75 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. He was arrested and charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony in Virginia, under Virginia Code 18.2-422.

Virginia’s mask law forbids anyone over 16 years old to wear anything that would “conceal” his or her identity in public. He’s facing a Class 6 Felony and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

But Virginia is just one of many states with mask laws and policies ― though they’re rarely enforced for their stated goal.

In accordance with its violation, the individual must be over the age of sixteen and specifically wearing said mask “with the intent to hide his identity”. The law dates back at least 70 years as an attempt to curtail the Ku Klux Klan.

ABC News reported that Putman is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Centre on a $2,000 secured bond. Winchester police apparently want to “remind the community of the seriousness of this crime”, which is kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy.