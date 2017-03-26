Police ID teen killed jumping between rooftops

A memorial is growing larger in Brooklyn, where a young boy lost his life after police say he fell 30 feet while jumping from building to building. His 15-year-old friend had pelvic injuries but was expected to live.

The two victims fell from 57 Grove St. near Bushwick Avenue at about 5:32 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

‘It was boom, boom, the whole building shook, ‘ stated one cab driver, Luis, who resides next door.

Neighbors told the Daily News of NY that teens often climb to the rooftop and hang out.

Neighbors in the area told PIX11 they heard a “thud”. I was talking to my roommate and out of nowhere just loud thuds. Just thuds. Just the impacts, ‘ said one witness to ABC7.

The older boy was still moving, and medics had cut off his clothes, one witness explained.

Police have identified the teen who fell to his death Friday while jumping between buildings.

Detectives tried to track down the kids’ families, as neither boy lived in the building they fell from, police said.

The rooftops have seemingly become a hangout spot for teens in the city.

Brooklyn residents told local media that youths regularly gather around on the rooftops and a sofa was even positioned on the roof. That’s a normal thing. I did it when I was young.