Police recover body in search for missing 11-year-old

Ryan Teasdale was last seen at Riley Park on Thursday wearing only board shorts, with his blue body-board.

Police believe Ryan have been sucked down one of the drains.

His body was found after 11am on Friday at a creek bed at the end of a stormwater drain after emergency services spent the morning searching frantically.

“The family of the boy have been informed, and the family ask that their privacy be respected and we’re going to continue with our investigations at this stage”.

About 4.30pm on Thursday, Ryan’s 13-year-old brother went home to look for Ryan when he could not find the younger boy in the park.

An 11-year-old boy who disappeared in floodwaters in New South Wales has been found dead, police say.

The children slid down a grass hill at Riley Park, Unanderra.

Meanwhile, a major search is continuing for Ryan Teasedale, 11, feared swept away in floodwaters on the NSW south coast.

The mayor said the boy’s bodyboard was found down from the park having not gone into the drain.

“It’s probably the most risky thing you can do during these sort of events”, Mr Hunter said.

‘What they were doing was riding on boogie boards down the reserve, due to the rain, and what we believe may have happened is that Ryan may have fallen into one of those drains, ‘ Superintendent Zoran Dzevlan, Lake Illawarra Local Area Commander, told reporters on Friday.

Superintendent Dzevlan said the drain was about 500 metres from the park and Ryan’s bodyboard was not located in the creek bed.

“Can I just thank everyone that was involved… the work done by all the emergency services and all the volunteers and all the members of the public… on behalf of the family, and obviously the police and all the emergency services, thank you very much for all your assistance”.