Police search for a supect after a man is shot outside

City police have identified the man who was shot and killed Friday morning by police after they say he was holding two toddlers at knife-point.

Police tell WJZ the man involved was not the children’s father, but rather a homeless relative who had been allowed to spend the night.

Investigators later determine the victim was shot in the 2900-block of Lakebrook Circle in Lansdowne. Patrol officers who initially responded called in the SWAT team. A SWAT officer fired at least once, killing the man, he said.

The children were not injured in the incident, nor were any other family members.

Police are still uncertain of the circumstances surrounding the shooting but believe the victim was targeted.

Smith didn’t release the names or races of the officer or the man. A 14-year veteran, the officer was placed on paid administrative leave.