Power down for Earth Hour Saturday evening

A symbolic gesture of unity to reflect on our impact on the planet, Earth Hour is a global citizen movement of positive change for the environment.

Philippines is hosting an Earth Hour Camp featuring interactive climate adaptation and mitigation booths prior to the 60-minute turning off of lights of households and iconic landmarks across the world.

So we once again appeal please join us in observing Earth Hour between 8.30pm to 9.30pm this Saturday 25th March 2017.

The exhilarating 21 kilometer cyclothon, covered over two rounds and the 3.5km walkathon. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, this year’s Earth Hour, organised by WWF, is set to be the biggest yet. Instead, it’s meant to make people more conscious of the energy they use and consume during the course of their everyday life, and think about the source of that energy.

WWF say Earth Hour has successively campaigned for more climate-friendly laws and policies, including banning plastic in the Galapagos Islands.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Building on the impact it has created in the last decade, in 2017, Earth Hour supporters in Spain and the United Kingdom are urging the government to deliver strong climate action and meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Electrical engineer of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) Amit Dalwi, said, “Around 20,000 street lights in the city were switched off to observe the earth hour initiative of this year”.

This is to focus attention on people-driven solutions to protecting the planet and building a bright, sustainable future.

From Australia, it moved westward through Asia, with numerous skyscrapers ringing Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor going dark in solidarity while at Myanmar’s most sacred pagoda, the Shwedagon, 10,000 oil lamps were to be lit to shine a light on climate action. In order to hand our kids a thriving earth and a bright future, we’ll all have to take action.