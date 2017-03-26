‘Power Rangers’ won’t topple ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at the box office

When Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was all the rage, I was a teenager working at a Toys “R” Us dealing with parents trying desperately to find all the action figures before Christmas.

There’s two reboots hitting the theaters this week, Power Rangers and CHiPs, and the horror-sci-fi flick, Life.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Yost says, “they really stepped up to the plate, and I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation…”

WATCH: The Original “Power Rangers” Cast Reunite on the Red Carpet, Ready for Action! “We wanted to make sure what girls saw on screen was relatable and attainable”. Though it is not talked about more throughout the film, this took everyone as a surprise because it is the first time a Power Ranger, or superhero, is openly gay in a movie, but Becky does not understand why it is such a big deal in 2017.

If the Dean Israelite-directed sci-fi fantasy/origin story plays like the first TMNT over the weekend, we’re looking at a whopping $51 million debut weekend, which would be a huge win and larger (not counting 22 years of inflation) than the entire $38m domestic total of the 1995 Power Rangers movie.

The new film set up the plot that Rita (Elizabeth Banks) had been the original Green Ranger before going green with evil some 65 million years ago. Also, there is Bryan Cranston, who is always a welcome sight when it comes to Power Rangers 90’s nostalgia. “This has a different quality and you have to define yourself in that way, or it feels like you’re making another superhero movie just to make another superhero movie”. It’s enough for you to have a good time in this cynical world.

Since then? The youngsters have taken a backseat in pop culture to six X-Men movies, five Spider-Man films, a Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy and 14 projects released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But at least it works for that modern young audience more than for old fans like myself, who tune in to see what we cherished as it exists today.

Amy Jo Johnson wasn’t able to make the photo op, even though she still remains incredibly close with numerous cast members.

The three of them have sold more than 30,000 “Affirmative” T-shirts.

It’s eye-rollingly intrusive and howlingly transparent, and had it been anymore aggressive, it probably would’ve sunk everything good this movie does (which is a surprising amount). The “Power Rangers” cast and crew shared their thoughts on the landmark film with Variety on at its Thursday premiere at The Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

What we are anxious about: 21 Jump Street is a special example but more often than not changing a property from a drama to a comedy does not work. We expect the sequel to do much better with an increased budget.