Pranab Mukherjee wishes Bangladesh on National Day eve

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday advocated the adoption of Bangladesh model of development for eastern region states of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

“Bihar has big historic importance”.

The President also cited that there are many non-state actors that can play a significant role in the development if are willing to. The Conference is being organized by the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) as part of its Silver Jubilee Celebrations.

The President arrived here by a special Indian Air Force plane and spent almost two hours before returning to Delhi.

The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated a Conference on “Bihar and Jharkhand: Shared History to Shared Vision’ today (March 24, 2017) in Patna, Bihar”. He also said that worldwide experience shows that for specially disadvantaged regions human development can be an alternative development strategy. I request the policy makers to unleash productive forces of the economy and not just unquestionably follow a path of industrialization.

He pointed that it was possible for disadvantaged regions to improve through deliberate human development. “One may also note here that education does not mean economic advantage for the educated persons alone”, he said.

“One of the main components of the alternative development strategy can be to prioritize investment in education sector”.

He said one should consider the huge potential of human development for promoting economic development in regions like Bihar and Jharkhand.

Mukherjee, however, observed that of late, both states had started doing well, particularly Bihar had shown the way in implementation of many social development schemes.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and Governor Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Conference.

