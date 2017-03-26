President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemn London attack

Indian-origin MPs who were inside the British parliament and were caught up in the aftermath of Wednesday’s terror attack called for unity among communities on Thursday as Prime Minister Theresa May and Scotland Yard linked the attack to “Islamist-related terrorism”.

The Islamic State (Isis) on Thursday claimed responsibility for the deadly London attack calling the unnamed attacker a soldier, who British Prime Minister Theresa May said was British born.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said there has been no report so far of any Indian casualty in the attack.

Meanwhile, political leaders across the world have come forward and condemned the incident in strong words.

Five people were killed and over 40 injured in the attack outside the UK Parliament.

On Wednesday, an attacker in a vehicle mowed down a number of pedestrians on the iconic Westminster Bridge in London, killing three people, and later knifed to death a policeman on the grounds of the Houses of Parliament before he was shot dead. There is no Indian casualty reported so far.

An act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, she told the House of Commons, which stood for a minutes silence in remembrance of the victims of Wednesdays attack. The Indian High Commission in United Kingdom also issued helpline numbers to help its citizens in London. “While the facts of the exact occurrences are still unfolding, i would urge everyone to continue with their lives, as the Londoners have done for centuries”. Three of the victims were among those hit by the auto as it sped across Westminster Bridge before crashing into railings just outside parliament, according to a Reuters news report. “#LondonAttack @HCI_London (sic)”, she wrote on Twitter. Please note theTelephone no.s: 020 8629 5950 & 020 7632 3035.