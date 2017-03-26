President Regrets Making Affordable Care Act Repeal A Priority

After the failure of the health care bill, Loomis said President Donald Trump may turn to McConnell, a seasoned legislator who’s been in the Senate for more than three decades, for help with other priorities.

On Friday afternoon, House Republicans pulled a scheduled vote on the bill after President Trump threatened to leave Obamacare in place if they couldn’t pass the current version of their repeal effort. “But I had a choice”.

“If Trump can’t line up support for health care, it’s going to be hard to see how he will be able to lead on tax reform”, said William Gale, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and co-director of the Tax Policy Center.

“I think fooling around with Medicaid should be off the table”.

At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.

Levin joins Michigan’s Democratic congressional delegation in opposing the bill, which he said would be a boon to the wealthy and corporations but hurt regular Americans.

Frelinghuysen, who initially said he was “not sold” on the bill, then said the bill was “moving in the right direction”, decided Friday it was “unacceptable”.

But he told Five on Your Side that Democrats, and many members of his own party, were completely unwilling to budge on supporting the American Health Care Act.

Republican leadership worked to underscore the message.

Rep. Mark Walker, chairman of a conservative group in the House called the Republican Study Committee, predicted Friday would be a “good moment” for Democrats.

“What we’ve done in this country, which I think is very unsafe, is we made the life issue a partisan issue”, Ms. Herndon-De La Rosa said. “Today is a reminder that the real power in our democracy is with the people”. That includes helping the aged and disabled in Medicaid, another $60 billion invested there.

“We couldn’t come to a resolution today but that doesn’t mean we can’t come to a resolution in the future”, said the Congressman. “So those are big changes”.

Favors pro-active health care, including mental illness, and it “would be a great shame if in any insurance reform diminishes or takes away existing health benefits”.

Top Reagan aides and leaders from the House and Senate, Democrats and Republicans, hammered out the bill after studying ways to revamp the system for almost two years. “I get along with Mr. MacArthur, but this is a dumb thing he’s doing”. In short: The GOP would have made insurance more affordable for younger people by making it unaffordable for older people and worse for everyone.

Pascrell said that negotiators “tried to buy off some of their members, but it does not change the price of tomatoes”.

Here’s what some members of the Inland delegation had to say, along with how they planned to vote on the bill. “I think insurance companies are going to start selling insurance that are appropriate for those credits and people with nothing are going to get something”.

Brady’s panel has been working on a plan since mid-2016 that would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, end taxing foreign profits for USA -based multinationals and cut other tax rates for businesses and investors.