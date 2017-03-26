President Trump meets with House Republicans in latest health care bill push

Sean Spicer said a few hours ago that a vote was set for 3:30 and the White House seems gung ho to see it happen, for reasons known only to them.

“This bill represents the best chance of repealing and replacing Obamacare and instilling a patient-centric health care system that increases choice and lowers cost, and this is the only train leaving the station”, Spicer said. “That’s what Democrats have done in the past”.

“We’ve done everything, we’ve done every single thing”.

Without outright saying it, Spicer’s remarks suggested that the White House would likely move on and abandon efforts to reform health care if the vote fails Friday. “I don’t know”, he said. This is a fifth of our economy.

“You pull out a gentlemen who was employed by someone for five months and talk about a client that he had 10 years ago”, he added, clearly referring to Manafort. “But the president’s put everything he can on this, he’s left nothing in the field, and frankly, this is the same way he campaigned”.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he wasn’t convinced the bill-which is now being debated in the House of Representatives-is ready to be sent to the Senate. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!