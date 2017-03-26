Priebus: In Wake Of Repeal Failure, Time For Republicans ‘To Start Governing’

WASHINGTON-The White House, stung by the collapse of the House Republican health bill last week, is signaling it may be time to start working with moderate Democrats to enact President Donald Trump’s agenda, a shift with the potential to upend years of partisanship in Washington.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump warned: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!”

Blame for the failure to get GOP support for ObamaCare repeal and replace legislation has increasingly fallen on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and other top administration officials, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Priebus dismissed reports that Trump has blamed him for the bill’s failure as the work of “gossip hounds”.

Priebus denied President Trump meant to obliquely support calls for House Speaker Paul Ryan’s resignation in his tweeted recommendation of a Justice with Judge Jeanine episode that demanded the Wisconsin Republican step down.

As for the future of American health care, Priebus said, “everything’s on the table”. “I have a great relationship with the President”. Aides did not immediately respond to questions about what the president would be doing at the club or if he would be playing golf.

Two Republicans close to the White House also told the Times that Trump expressed annoyance that Kushner was absent during the vital discussions.